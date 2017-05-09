Publix Recalls Spinach And Artichoke Dip Sold in Deli

Dip sold at Publix is under recall.

Lakeland, Florida (WLTX) -- Publix Super Market is issuing a voluntary recall for some Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip sold in their deli.

Publix says the 16 oz artichoke and spinach dip may be contaminated with small glass fragments.

The dip was sold at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee. It has a UPC of 000-41415-15961, and a use-by-date of May 16 A1 and May 16 C1,which is printed on the lid of the container. The product in question is found in the refrigerated cases in the deli.

Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call the Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit www.publix.com. Customers can also contact the US Food and Drug Administration at 1-888-SAFEFOOD (1-888-723-3366).

