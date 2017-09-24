Richland Library to Offer Free Flu Shot Clinics

File (Photo: Charles Krupa, AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Richland County Public Library will be holding free flu shot clinics over the next 3 months for local residents.

Registration is not required, and the flu shots are free. They will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The clinics are open to anyone 12 years and older. Those between the ages of 12 and 17 must be with a parent or guardian.

Here is the current schedule of the Free Flu Shot Clinics:

Tuesday, September 26, 10 am - 1 pm at Richland Library Main (1431 Assembly Street)

Wednesday, October 4, 11 am - 1 pm at Richland Library Eastover (608 Main Street)

Wednesday, October 11, 5 pm - 7 pm at Richland Library North Main (5306 North Main Street)

Saturday, October 14, 11 am - 1 pm at Edgewood Outpost (2336 Elmwood Avenue)

Wednesday, October 25, 12 pm - 2 pm at Richland Library Southeast (7421 Garners Ferry Road)

Saturday, October 28, 12 pm - 2 pm at Richland Library Ballentine (1200 Dutch Fork Road)

Wednesday, November 1, 3 pm - 5 pm at Richland Library St. Andrews (2916 Broad River Road)

Wednesday, November 8, 11 am - 1 pm at Richland Library Blythewood (218 McNulty Street)

Wednesday, November 15, 1 pm - 3 pm at Richland Library Cooper (5317 North Trenholm Road)

Saturday, November 18, 2 pm - 4 pm at Richland Library Sandhills (763 Fashion Drive)

