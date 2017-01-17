Sumter Residents Continue To Speak About Brown Water Concerns

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Residents are continuing to speak out about water issues they are seeing in the city of Sumter.



A few weeks ago News 19 reported that residents were seeing brown and yellow water coming from their faucets.

On Tuesday night the Sumter City Council heard their concerns once again.

"We're asking you to test when the water is bad," says Brianna Carter, Sumter resident.

"I've had a problem with brown water and I’ve lived there for 17 years," says Sue Bowman.

One-by-one citizens living in Sumter’s south west subdivisions got up to voice their concerns about brown water in their homes.



"This is my water, would you drink it?" asks Daniel Dollars, who brought in water from his filter. Dollars installed a filter on his own at his home last month.



"This was collected today and this filter was installed December 18th,” says Dollars. “I pulled it out today to bring to the meeting.”

“It's pretty much cleared it up, but the city needs to fix it. Individual residents shouldn't have to fix the water that they are paying for."

While filters may work for some, Brianna Carter says she can't afford to have one installed in her home.



"I have four children and we're a military family so I don't have the capability to do that."

Carter says she spends at least $100 a month on bottled water. She hopes the city can find a lasting solution.

“A lot of people are losing faith, and I admit I'm one of them, in this being rectified.”

The city did test water at homes and gave a report to council at the meeting, showing test dates from the 4th to the 10th of January. Trace amounts of iron were found. DHEC would be flagged with anything above 0.3 parts per million. The highest levels of iron found in those homes at the time of testing was 0.09 ppm.

Carter's concerned about the timing of the testing.



"You test it when it's clear,” says Carter. “We want it tested when it's bad."

Assistant city manager Al Harris says they are working to solve the issue.



"With a groundwater system you will always have iron,” says Harris. “You can’t get rid of it. We always did and always will have it. We try to get rid of it the best we possibly can. We are committed to work very aggressively and try to help them as best as we can."

Residents spoke during the last council meeting a couple weeks ago and say they will continue coming out to meetings until the problem is solved.

People who see brown water at their homes are once again encouraged to call the 24-hour line at 803-436-2558.



(© 2017 WLTX)