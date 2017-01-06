65 Homes In Cayce Without Water

Boil water advisory in Cayce after a broken water main on Chadsworth Drive.

Cayce, SC (WLTX)- More than a dozen homes in Cayce are without water after a broken water main.

The City of Cayce says the broken water main is on Chadsworth Drive near the main line valve.

The City says the water is off on Wadsworth, Sedgefield and Chadsworth Drives.

There are sixty-five homes affected.

The City asks that even when water is restored that all residents boil their water for an additional 24 hours as an extra precaution.

The City says the valve has to be replaced.