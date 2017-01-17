Orangeburg Apartment Fire Damages 10 Units

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - An apartment fire in Orangeburg has left several people without a place to live.

Dozens of firefighters responded to Roosevelt Gardens Apartments on Presidential Drive around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

We're told 10 apartments were damaged, but were told no one was injured.

Officials from the American Red Cross say they are assisting nine adults and 11 children by providing them with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

