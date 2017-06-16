Orangeburg County Getting New Jail

Orangeburg officials tell us Friday’s escaped inmate is exactly why they need and are building a new jail. (Photo: WLTX)

Lee County, SC (WLTX) - Orangeburg County officials tell us Friday’s escaped inmate is exactly why they need and are building a new jail.

County Administrator Harold Young said the current detention center was built back in 1976 and does not have much needed technology.

“Its way past its prime as far as a detention center facility,” the county administrator explained.

County Council has approved a new $19 million facility with an interior perimeter and more cameras, sensors and alarm systems.

The new facility will be able to house more than 300 inmates and will also have all the inmates' pods in one central area so that there will be no blind spots for officers.

“This facility will be a state of the art facility that will have a lot more technology in it to help something like this not occur,” Young said. “It’s going to provide a better working environment for the detention center officers.”

The new facility will be built right next to the old one.

“In these days and times criminals do some bad and heinous acts and it’s up to the men and women of Orangeburg County and Orangeburg County law enforcement to keep those people in check so the citizens can be safe,” Young said.

They hope to start construction this fall.

The old jail will be knocked down after the new one is up and running. The land where the old jail was will be the site of the new home for the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

