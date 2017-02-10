Deborah Hoxworth (Photo: Orangeburg County Detention Center)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) – Orangeburg County deputies are accusing a woman of shoving an 85-year-old man and stealing his wallet.

Deborah Hoxworth, 54, of Eutawville is charged with first-degree burglary, strong-arm robbery and malicious injury to personal property of a Eutawville resident.

According to the incident report, the crime took place December 21 at a home on Old Number Six Highway. Officers say Hoxworth knocked on the victim's door, who recognized her as someone who'd taken money from him in the past.

When he tried to close the door, she blocked the door with her foot and shoved it open, according to deputies. Once inside, officers say she knocked him to the floor. When he went to the kitchen to get his wallet, officers say she pushed him again, and the two fell on the floor.

She's also accused of breaking a phone and taunting the man before taking his wallet.

The man later found the wallet, but the $30 inside was gone.

Hoxworth made her first court appearance late Thursday before Orangeburg County Magistrate Rob Clariday, who denied bond on the burglary charge. Clariday also set a $5,000 surety bond for strong-arm robbery and a $500 bond for the property damage charge.

