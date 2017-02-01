Orangeburg Deputies Seek Stolen Truck

(Photo: McQuary, Anne)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) Orangeburg deputies are asking the public to help in finding a missing pickup truck.

According to the Orangeburg Sheriff's department a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen on Saturday around 8 PM at a parking lot at the corner of North and Kennerly roads.

The man who owned the truck said he had left it running while he went inside the business.

Security video shows a truck pull up and a man get out and into the unattended, running truck.

If you have any information or might know where this truck is you are encoraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

