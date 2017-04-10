Orangeburg Fatal Car Crash Under Investigation

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating a fatal car accident. There is still little information surrounding the accident in Orangeburg that killed one person and sent three others to the hospital.

Orangeburg, South Carolina (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating a fatal car accident. There is still little information surrounding the accident in Orangeburg that killed one person and sent three others to the hospital.

According to the Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 10:00 Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 601 and I-26.

In a statement provided by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department, "a deputy noticed a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction that had no lights at all on the rear of the vehicle. The vehicle sped off when the deputy began to turn around. When the deputy caught up with the vehicle, it was discovered to have been in a collision with another vehicle."

Troopers with the Highway Patrol said the vehicle ran through a red light and hit another vehicle. One person in the car that ran the red light died at the scene, and three passengers in the other car were transported to the hospital.

The name of the victim has not been released and there is no word on the conditions of the three passengers taken to the hospital.

Both the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department and Highway Patrol said it's still an ongoing investigation.

