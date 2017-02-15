Orangeburg Hospital Restricts Visits Due to Flu

The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg (Photo: WLTX)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg is putting in some restrictions on who can visit patients at the hospital because of an increase in flu case.

The hospital said Wednesday they've seen an increase in the number of cases as the season has progressed.

“To protect our patients and their families, we have closed the doors to all inpatient units and have restricted visitation to immediate family members over the age of 12 only," said RMC Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. John Samies. "Children under the age of 12 will not be permitted to enter any of the inpatient units.”

The hospital is asking visitors or the victim's family to stay away from the hospital if they have flu symptoms. Those symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, headache or body aches.

