Orangeburg Massacre: Witnesses Reflect 50 Years Later

Photo by Bill Barley (Photo: Custom)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - Fifty years after the Orangeburg massacre in 1968, witnesses returned to South Carolina State University to reflect on what happened that day.

Photo by Bill Barley. (Photo: Custom)

It's known as one of the deadliest shootings during the Civil Rights Movement. Three people were shot and killed, and 27 other people were injured.

A marker is set in place near the corner of Magnolia and Geathers Street to signify the location of where the massacre took place.

Photographer Bill Barley and James Lewis Lindsey were witnesses to the events that took place on the South Carolina State campus and spoke with News 19 about their experience. Watch the video to get a deeper look into what they experienced on February 8, 1968.

© 2018 WLTX-TV