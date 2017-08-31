Orangeburg Missing Man Walked Away from Hospital

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) Orangeburg Sheriff's department is looking for a man who walked away from the hosptial and is now considered missing.

According to deputies, Christopher Boltin was last seen Thursday around noon when he walked away from the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg before he could be admitted.

He was wearing long, dark brown shorts, dark shoes and a dirty white shirt.

If you have seen Christopher Boltin you are encouraged to call Investigator Carrigg with the sheriff's department at (803) 534-3550

