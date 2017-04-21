Orangeburg Teen Guns Down Man on Street, Deputies Say

Steven Rolley, Jr. (Photo: Orangeburg County Detention Center)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - An Orangeburg teen is accused of shooting a man on Jamison Avenue early Friday morning, according to a statement from the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department.

Steven Rolley, 19, was arrested Friday around 1:00 p.m. He is charged with the murder of 36-year-old Rodney Spigner, along with possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Deputies say they responded to reports of a man being shot on Jamison Street in Orangeburg just after midnight, on Friday. A witness, who had been trying to help Spigner until help arrived, told deputies Spigner had been arguing with a woman when a car pulled up. The witness said a young man got out of the car, pulled out a gun and shot at the victim. The shooter then got back in his car and drove off.

“My investigators started this case with a description, and, in less than 13 hours, developed a suspect,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “That suspect is now in custody awaiting his first appearance in court.”

“While we pray for this family who has lost a loved one, I thank my investigators for not quitting until this individual was off the streets,” said Ravenell. “I’ve said it before, neither time nor distance is a protector for those who do wrong in this county.”

Rolley is scheduled to be in court Monday at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex.

