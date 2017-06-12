Town Works to Save the Scenery on Lexington Road

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County Council and town leaders are working to protect the scenic route of Corley Mill Road.

With the recent growth of Lexington County, many people in the area are concerned that winding road will lose it's visual appeal.

Over the last couple of years, River Bluff High School was built on the road and several subdivision have popped up. With new residential and commercial building hitting the area, many trees are taking a tumble and are being lost.

Ted Nutz is a resident along the road and he says it's a beautiful place to live.

"You picture a South Carolina country road in the city, that's what Corley Mill Road really is. There's nice gentle, rolling hills, and trees on both sides with a full canopy for good shade," said Nutz.

Nutz has lived on Corley Mill Road for ten years and he's noticed that it has changed to make space for the growing population.

"It's a double-edged sword of progress. With all the developments, you get more infrastructure and more traffic. You lose a lot of the character that this place originally had."

Two people that are working hard to preserve the nature on the route is the mayor of Lexington, Steve MacDougall, and Lexington County Councilman, Darrell Hudson.

"It's our history, it's our heritage," said MacDougall. "We had a reading of an ordinance to annex which would actually put Corley Mill Road in our town and under our ordinances and give it a lot more protection than it has today."

The county road already has some protection because it's considered a scenic overlook road but being in the town of Lexington would mean more restricions.

"There would be a twenty-foot buffer with a thirty-foot set back so in that twenty-foot section before the road, you can't build anything and you have to be another ten feet from the road and that's what's going to help protect and preserve Corley Mill Road," said MacDougall.

Lexington County Councilman, Darrell Hudson, said it's a matter of protecting what they have left.

"It's like saving a park, it's like trying to save the whales," said Hudson. "It doesn't make any sense. If you can save them, save them. We can't stop growth but we can sure stop sprawl and that's what we're trying to do."

Nutz wants to make sure the road keeps some of its character.

"Once you cut the trees down, it doesn't grow back for another fifty to a hundred years and we just hate to lose that kind of history. I think it's on us to do our due diligence and protect what's here," said Nutz.

Lexington County Council will have a meeting next month to discuss the annex of Corley Mill Road into the town of Lexington.

