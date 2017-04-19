More than 1,000 new eclipse viewing campsites quickly sell out

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - State park officials opened 1,000 additional campsites for people coming to watch the summer solar eclipse from Oregon.



And it didn't long for them to fill.



Parks Department spokesman Chris Havel says the campsites were made available for reservation at 8 a.m. Wednesday and it took just over an hour for them to be snapped up.



All state park sites available by reservation are now taken, though cancellations may return a few sites to the pool.



The highly anticipated eclipse will occur on the morning of August 21.

If anyone is still hoping to book a campsite, they can visit a state park's web page and sign up to receive a notification about cancelations, then go online or call to try and reserve a space.

