Out-Of-State Visitors Enjoy Total Eclipse Tailgate

Tailgators use their solar eclipse glasses to view the experience. (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Experiencing the eclipse was the only thing on Devin Bright's mind because his North Carolina elementary school isn't set to start until Tuesday.

"(We're) just hanging out," he said.

Teshara Bouie and her son Heath also came to the WLTX Total Eclipse Tailgate at the SC fairgrounds. They drove from Maryland.

“We left at about 11:30 last night and just drove straight here to the fairgrounds, so the traffic was actually good," Teshara said.

"It's pretty cool seeing the eclipse. I've never seen the eclipse. This will be my first time seeing the eclipse and first time in person," said Heath.

Erin Harrigan also came from the out of town. She traveled from Virginia.

"I'm here visiting my family and I wanted to try and get some photographs," said Erin. "I just want to practice it, so that way while it's here I can get it, but I also want to protect my camera, but shooting it through the filter that's really dark like that, it takes a little bit of practice to get it right."

In the end, the thousands of visitors shared the once in a lifetime experience together. Devin summed it up in one word.

"Awesome," he said.

