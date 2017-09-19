Marie Pitts (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- When Marie Pitt initially felt a pain in her chest she thought that it could be related to an old injury. After a number of tests, doctors determined that the pain source of her pain was from breast cancer.

As a young wife, mother and grandmother she was upset about the diagnosis but knew that it would strengthen her faith.

As a stage four survivor, Pitt says that doctors primarily want to make sure that the disease does not spread to her soft tissue organs because surgery is no longer an option.

She's been an outspoken advocate for early detection and participates weekly in 5 different cancer support groups.

Pitt is not only receiving treatment at Lexington Medical Center but also at Duke.

