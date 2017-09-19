WLTX
Breast Cancer Survivor Says Her Diagnosis Has Been A "Blessing"

Breast cancer survivor Marie Pitt talks about why she feels blessed

Darci Strickland, wltx 7:38 PM. EDT September 19, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- When Marie Pitt initially felt a pain in her chest she thought that it  could be related to an old injury.  After a number of tests, doctors determined that the pain source of her pain was from breast cancer.

As a young wife, mother and grandmother she was upset about the diagnosis but knew that it would strengthen her faith.

As a stage four survivor, Pitt says that doctors primarily want to make sure that the disease does not spread to her soft tissue organs because surgery is no longer an option.

She's been an outspoken advocate for early detection and participates weekly in 5 different cancer support groups.

Pitt is not only receiving treatment at Lexington Medical Center but also at Duke.

