Flood Survivor Shares Her Battle With Breast Cancer

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Lisa Ulmer's story of surviving breast cancer starts with the historic flood in 2015.

While flood waters swept through her community in Columbia, miraculously her family was safe in a three block area off of Trenholm Road in Columbia. The stark contrast of flooded out homes against the back drop of her damage free home, leaves Ulmer very thankful.

But, just one month later her life was flooded with doctor's appointments, talks of chemotherapy and plans for radiation and surgery.

In November of 2015, Lisa Ulmer was diagnosed with stage two triple negative breast cancer. It was a diagnosis her mother dealt with 17 years earlier. Yet, genetic tests proved that the disease was not hereditary.

On November 19, 2015 Ulmer made the decision to have a double mastectomy. She says that through faith, family and the support of her friends she never felt alone.

Difficult days were made easier by a team of friends always standing by with prepared meals, flowers or words of comfort. After 28 years as an educator, Ulmer credits her organized approach to care with keeping her informed and not overwhelmed through the process.

Health care experts say that early detection is the key to saving your life.

Signing up for Buddy Call19 is a simple way to receive a friendly reminder to perform your monthly self breast exam.

