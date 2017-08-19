Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) -- Cathy McDonald has volunteered at the Kershaw County Community Medical Clinic, which helps the uninsured and underinsured in the community.
The clinic has a memorial garden filled with stones, each inscribed with the name of a volunteer who has passed away.
"I thank God because my name could have been down here, but it's not," said McDonald.
McDonald went from being a patient advocate, to a volunteer, to a breast cancer survivor, after recently ringing the bell and completing her last day of chemotherapy.
During a self-breast check, McDonald found a lump in her breast. Her doctors said it was early detection that saved her life. Her sister died two years ago from breast cancer.
"When I hear the word cancer now, I don't get so upset, you have a fighting chance," said McDonald.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs