Cathy McDonald rings the bell after completing her last day of chemotherapy. (Photo: WLTX)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) -- Cathy McDonald has volunteered at the Kershaw County Community Medical Clinic, which helps the uninsured and underinsured in the community.

The clinic has a memorial garden filled with stones, each inscribed with the name of a volunteer who has passed away.

"I thank God because my name could have been down here, but it's not," said McDonald.

McDonald went from being a patient advocate, to a volunteer, to a breast cancer survivor, after recently ringing the bell and completing her last day of chemotherapy.

During a self-breast check, McDonald found a lump in her breast. Her doctors said it was early detection that saved her life. Her sister died two years ago from breast cancer.

"When I hear the word cancer now, I don't get so upset, you have a fighting chance," said McDonald.

