Over 157 New Emojis Coming to Your Phone

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -

Announced Wednesday by the Unicode Consortium, a group that helps make open standards to allow people to use computers around the world, the new emoji group finalized today will hit phones in the second half of this year.

157 new emojis will be available. More ethnicities, variety of hair color, and even emoji people that are bald will be a part of the update.

Most are excited about the new objects that will be available like a lobster, a pirate flag, a softball, and more.

Wednesday's announcement gives those software makers some time to start integrating their own variations on the new emoji before the latest version of Unicode, Unicode 11.0, is released in June.

According to the Consortium, new emoji typically start showing up on phones in August or September. Seeing as Apple and Google both have traditionally released major versions of iOS and Android in the fall it is likely that is when we'll start to see these new emoji on iPhone and Android devices.

To see a full list of the emojis, you can click here for the full list on Emojipedia.

