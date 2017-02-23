It's a disease that affects many of us and chances are you have had a family member or know someone who has had a family member with Alzheimer's disease. (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - It's a disease that affects many of us and chances are you have had a family member or know someone who has had a family member with Alzheimer's disease.

It’s a disease that affects the entire family.

“She was a school teacher,” Beth Freeman described of her 91-year-old mother Bessie Mae Vaughn. “She loved them and they loved her.”



Vaughn is in the last stages of Alzheimer’s. She can no longer hold a conversation.

“The hardest thing is transitioning from being a daughter to being her mom you know but I knew it needed to be done,” Freeman explained.

As Miss Vaughn's memory fades, her family holds on to her best moments.

“She taught us in life to be kind and loving to other people that all people are God's creations and so we're all alike. I see that gentleness and that sweetness still in her even though she has Alzheimer's,” Freeman said.

They are just one of more than five million families battling Alzheimer’s.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, every 66 seconds someone in the United States develops the disease.

“Alzheimer's is a definite physical disease of the brain with tangles and nerve cells and scars,”

Dr. Donald Schmechel, a neurologist with the Lexington Medical Center explained.

He sees Alzheimer’s patients and their families every day.



Schmechel said early detection is key.

If you have a family history of Alzheimer's and even if you do not, we all have to be careful in how we are taking care of our brains and hearts, which is directly connected to the disease.

Schmechel said exercise, consistent sleep patterns, limiting alcohol intake, finding a healthy way to deal with stress and cutting out the carbohydrates and fats and aiming for a Mediterranean-style diet can help.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alz.org/sc/

