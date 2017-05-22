One Dead in Crash on I-20 in Lexington County

Accident on I-20EB shows left lane still closed after morning accident. (Photo: SCDOT)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX)- All lanes on Interstate 20 near the Bush River Road exit in Lexington County are back open following a fatal collision.

According to Troopers I-20 eastbound near mile marker 63 was shut down after a crash around 3:45 am involving a car and tractor trailer.

The driver who was killed has not been identified.

Again through my video camera, a look at the remains of the 18-wheeler. Saw a damaged car removed from the scene just before 5. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/aRxRt9bIz8 — Rich Owensby (@RichOwensby) May 22, 2017

Investigators have not yet released the circumstances leading up to the collision.

