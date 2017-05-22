One Dead in Crash on I-20 in Lexington County

Lexington County, SC (WLTX)- All lanes on Interstate 20 near the Bush River Road exit in Lexington County are back open following a fatal collision.
According to Troopers I-20 eastbound near mile marker 63 was shut down after a crash around 3:45 am involving a car and tractor trailer.
The driver who was killed has not been identified.
Investigators have not yet released the circumstances leading up to the collision.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs