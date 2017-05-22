WLTX
One Dead in Crash on I-20 in Lexington County

An overnight crash has shut down I-20 East between Sunset Blvd and I-26.

Roshanda Pratt, wltx 8:46 AM. EDT May 22, 2017

Lexington County, SC (WLTX)- All lanes on Interstate 20 near the Bush River Road exit in Lexington County are back open following a fatal collision. 

According to Troopers I-20 eastbound near mile marker 63 was shut down after a crash around 3:45 am involving a car and tractor trailer. 

The driver who was killed has not been identified. 

 

 

 

Investigators have not yet released the circumstances leading up to the collision.

 

