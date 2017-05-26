Overnight Shooting Wounds Woman Near Dutch Square, Police Say

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are investigating an overnight shooting that wounded a woman near Dutch Square Mall, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning at 421 Bush River Road. Investigators say they believe the female victim was shot by a man after an argument in the 2200 block of Broad River Road.

The victim, who was shot in the lower body, was treated and released from a local hospital, according to police.

While the motive continues to be investigated, police say they believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

If you have any information about the incident, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with "TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red "Submit a tip” tab.

