Overturned Big Rig Blocking I-126

(Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An overturned tractor trailer is blocking Interstate 126 in Columbia.

The collision is in the eastbound lanes right where the road turns into Elmwood Avenue. Columbia fire officials say the driver was entrapped, and was removed and taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known.

All lanes are currently blocked in the eastbound side of the roadway. Traffic is being rerouted in that area, and drivers are asked to avoid the area if they can.

PHOTOS: I-126 Big Rig Accident

(© 2017 WLTX)