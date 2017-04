(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 26 westbound is causing major delays this morning.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 131. According to highway patrol, the collision had all lanes blocked at one point.

No information on any injuries or what caused the accident has been reported.

