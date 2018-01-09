Owner of 'Obama Gas Station' Charged with Tax Evasion

Murad Alhanik (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The owner of the Obama Mart in Columbia is being accused of failing to pay over $100,000 in sales taxes to the state.

Murah Alhanik is facing four counts of sales tax evasion.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revune, Alhanik reported $971,935 in sales tax returns between 2013 and 2016. However, they say a investigation by their department revealed the sales total was actually $2,688,533.

Because of the lower sales report, the agency says he evaded paying $136,753 over that four year period.

Alhanik was booked at the Richland County jail. If convicted, he faces a fine of up to $10,000 and up to five years in prison for each count.

The owner renamed the station the "Obama Mart" during the former president's first term. It has no connection to Barack Obama.

© 2018 WLTX-TV