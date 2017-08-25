Pair Used Stolen ID to Buy High Priced Cars, Deputies Say

Dwayne Eiger, Tyease Mosley (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Dept.)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for two suspect who they say used stolen identification to buy high-priced vehicles from local car dealerships.

Officers say 44-year-old Dwayne Eigner and 39-year-old Tyease Mosley are wanted for numerous counts of forgery and financial transaction card fraud.

Back on July 26, officer say Eigner and Mosley stole a victim’s identity, and then bought an Audi Q7 at the Audi Dealership on Two Notch Road. Officers also say they used victim's identity to purchase additional high price vehicles, including a Maserati Ghibli, a Chevy Corvette, and a Ford F450 across multiple states.

Deputies say they seized laptops and computers from the pair's home on Duck Point.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

