Pair Used Stolen ID to Buy High Priced Cars, Deputies Say

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for two suspect who they say used stolen identification to buy high-priced vehicles from local car dealerships.
Officers say 44-year-old Dwayne Eigner and 39-year-old Tyease Mosley are wanted for numerous counts of forgery and financial transaction card fraud.
Back on July 26, officer say Eigner and Mosley stole a victim’s identity, and then bought an Audi Q7 at the Audi Dealership on Two Notch Road. Officers also say they used victim's identity to purchase additional high price vehicles, including a Maserati Ghibli, a Chevy Corvette, and a Ford F450 across multiple states.
Deputies say they seized laptops and computers from the pair's home on Duck Point.
Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
