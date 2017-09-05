Pair Who Used Stolen ID to Buy High-Priced Cars Now in Custody, Deputies Say

Dwayne Eiger, Tyease Mosley (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Dept.)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Deputies say two suspects who used stolen identification to buy high-priced vehicles from local car dealerships are now in custody.

Deputies say Dwayne Eigner, 44, turned himself in to Richland County Sheriff's Department investigators over Labor Day weekend. Tyease Mosley, 39, turned herself in to investigfators on Monday, August 28, 2017, according to deputies.

The Blythewood pair had been wanted for numerous counts of forgery and financial transaction card fraud, according to deputies.

Back on July 26, officers say Eigner and Mosley stole a victim’s identity, and then bought an Audi Q7 at the Audi Dealership on Two Notch Road. Officers also say they used victim's identity to purchase additional high price vehicles, including a Maserati Ghibli, a Chevy Corvette, and a Ford F450 across multiple states.

Brittany Jackamonis with the Richland County Sheriff's Department says it's hard to find the exact people when it comes to identity fraud but this case was different.

“We did hit the jackpot on this one because a lot of the times these identity cases, they go unsolved because they're not in our jurisdiction or it may be somebody from over seas. So, it was something where we were able to tie the knot and identify these two," said Jackamonis.

She also says identity theft has become a common issue in today's time.

"It is very common unfortunately for people's identity to be stolen just with technology and just where you can access something off the internet. It was uncommon for what these two individuals did in purchasing these luxury vehicles," explained Jackamonis.

Deputies say they seized laptops and computers from the pair's home on Duck Point.

