Pair Using Counterfeit Money to Buy Prepaid Debit Cards in Sumter County

wltx 11:06 PM. EDT April 20, 2017

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter Police need your help to identify a man and woman suspected of using counterfeit money to purchase prepaid debit cards at a local business. 

If you recognize either of the people shown here or if you have any information about the crime, contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.

Or, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

  • Call 888-CRIME-SC (803-436-2718).
  • TEXT  “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.
  • LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab

A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

