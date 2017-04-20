Pair Using Counterfeit Money to Buy Prepaid Debit Cards in Sumter County

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter Police need your help to identify a man and woman suspected of using counterfeit money to purchase prepaid debit cards at a local business.
If you recognize either of the people shown here or if you have any information about the crime, contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.
Or, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (803-436-2718).
- TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab
A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.
