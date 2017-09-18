Palmetto Health Closes Healing Waters Spa; Medical Office Remains Open

Palmetto Health Parkridge (Photo: Palmetto Health)

If you're a client of Healing Waters Spa at Palmetto Health Parkridge, you'll need to find a new spa.

Palmetto Health closed its Healing Waters Spa last Saturday, September 16, according to Palmetto Health officials. Healing Waters spa customers with standing appointments have been being notified of the closing, according to Palmetto Health.

“After careful consideration, we’ve made the difficult decision to close the spa,” said Sarah Kirby, Chief Operating Officer at the Baptist Parkridge campus.

Officials say plastic surgeon Peter Haines, M.D., will continue to offer medical aesthetics, reconstructive and cosmetic plastic surgery services in the same location at Baptist Parkridge through Palmetto Health-USC Plastic Surgery practice.

Full refunds will be provided for any unredeemed spa gift cards. Customers with gift cards should bring them to the spa Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., to exchange them for a receipt, and Palmetto Health will mail a check within two weeks, according to officials. Palmetto Health also will offer the opportunity for cardholders to redeem their cards for spa products through Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 or while supplies last. Beyond that date, Palmetto Health says they will only provide refunds by check.

Officials say customers with prepaid memberships are being contacted and will receive prorated refunds with the amount due.

For questions about the spa closing, call 803-907-7100 or visit PalmettoHealth.org/HealingWaters. To make an appointment with Dr. Haines, call 803-907-7100.

