Palmetto Health Officers Free Flu Shots

wltx 4:22 PM. EST January 16, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Palmetto Health is offering free flue shots at locations around the Columbia area. 

Health leaders recommend that everyone six months or older be vaccinated against the illness. The flu is a particular risk for children, adults over 50, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic medical conditions.

The shots will be offered at the following locations. No appointment is necessary, and people must be 18 years or older.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 8-10 a.m. 
Palmetto Health Baptist Parkridge
Aspen Classroom
400 Palmetto Health Pkwy.
Columbia, SC 29212

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Drew Wellness Center
Elsie Jones Martin Multipurpose room
2101 Walker Solomon Way
Columbia, SC 29204

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 5-7 p.m.
Jeep Rogers YMCA
900 Lake Carolina Rd.
Columbia, SC 29229

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 8-10 a.m. 
Palmetto Health Mobile Clinic
Palmetto Health Richland near Emergency Department
5 Richland Medical Park Dr.
Columbia, SC 29203

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
South Caroline State House
1100 Gervais St.
Columbia, SC 29201

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 5-7 p.m.
NorthWest YMCA
1501 Kennerly Rd.
Irmo, SC 29063

