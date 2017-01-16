Palmetto Health Officers Free Flu Shots

File (Photo: Charles Krupa, AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Palmetto Health is offering free flue shots at locations around the Columbia area.

Health leaders recommend that everyone six months or older be vaccinated against the illness. The flu is a particular risk for children, adults over 50, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic medical conditions.

The shots will be offered at the following locations. No appointment is necessary, and people must be 18 years or older.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 8-10 a.m.

Palmetto Health Baptist Parkridge

Aspen Classroom

400 Palmetto Health Pkwy.

Columbia, SC 29212

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Drew Wellness Center

Elsie Jones Martin Multipurpose room

2101 Walker Solomon Way

Columbia, SC 29204

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 5-7 p.m.

Jeep Rogers YMCA

900 Lake Carolina Rd.

Columbia, SC 29229

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 8-10 a.m.

Palmetto Health Mobile Clinic

Palmetto Health Richland near Emergency Department

5 Richland Medical Park Dr.

Columbia, SC 29203

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

South Caroline State House

1100 Gervais St.

Columbia, SC 29201

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 5-7 p.m.

NorthWest YMCA

1501 Kennerly Rd.

Irmo, SC 29063

(© 2017 WLTX)