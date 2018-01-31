Palmetto Health Richland Deploys Mobile Clinic to Treat Flu Patients

(Photo: Palmetto Health Richland)

COLUMBIA, SC - Palmetto Health Richland is taking extra precautions when it comes to fighting influenza this season.

They are responding to the increased number of flu cases by limiting hospital visitors and changing the flow of patients within the hospital to prevent spreading.

No one under the age of 18 is allowed to visit patients, except in special cases. The hospital is also asking anyone who thinks they have the flu to not come to the hospital except if they are trying to be admitted.

Palmetto Health Richland also deployed their temporary mobile medical unit to create additional capacity throughout the hospital system. The unit was provided by the Midlands Region Public Healthcare Coalition.

