Parents graduation day brawl inside Memphis church goes viral

A brawl that broke out between parents at a high school graduation inside of a Memphis church was making the rounds on social media Wednesday.

One eyewitness video showed a group of parents punching and kicking at one another right as the graduating seniors walk the aisles in the commencement ceremony.

A second eyewitness video from Eyewitness Octavius Adams shows a different angle of the fight. Adams said the fight was sparked over seating.





There wasn't yet any word on potential charges in the incident, according to WREG, KENS 5's CBS affiliate in Memphis.

Chief of Staff at Arlington Community Schools Jeff Mayo released the following statement in regards to the incident:

Last night we celebrated 500 students who graduated from Arlington High School. This year’s class earned over $30,600,000 in college scholarships. It was unfortunate that a couple of adults in the audience exhibited the behavior they did prior to the ceremony beginning and thus has caused a distraction from the celebration of our students’ accomplishments. The graduation ceremony was not affected by this incident due to the actions of Bellevue’s security team who promptly removed the adults from the ceremony. It is our hope that the focus will shift to our students and their accomplishments instead of the poor decisions by adults in attendance. Congratulations to our 2017 graduates of Arlington High School.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

