Parents of Toddler Who Shot Himself Arrested

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - Orangeburg County deputies have arrested the parents of a toddler boy who shot himself.

Timothy Ryan Collins II, 29, and Brittany Collins, 25, are both charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Both turned themselves over to officers Thursday.

Deputies say the child's father had gone to a recycling center last Friday after his car broke down to look for a new tire.

He'd called his wife to bring him her car to get to the center, and while when he got into her car, he brought along his loaded gun. Officers say as he was looking for a replacement for his flat tire, the child grabbed the gun, and the weapon fired.

The child was hit in the upper body. The child, who's birthday is Thursday, was taken to the hospital where he continues to receive treatment. His exact condition is unknown.

"It's a frightening situation that could have been made more tragic," Ravenell said. "We feel for this family but we have a duty to protect this child when the parents become careless."

