Parents Upset to Find SC Daycare Closed Due to Immigration Strike

Bluffton, SC (WLTX) - Parents at a daycare near South Carolina's coast say they were upset to find it closed Thursday due to a nationwide immigrant boycott.

The "Day Without Immigrants" took place in communities across the country, and encouraged immigrants to stay at home as a form or protest. Organizers say they're upset at the recent enforcement efforts by federal immigration officials that have led to a wave of arrests.

According to The Island Packet. the parent arrived at Little Steps Daycare and Preschool around 7:30 a.m., only to find the business dark and the doors closed.

"I had no clue until I got here this morning," Lauren Malphus told the paper. "This is so ridiculous. So ridiculous."

The company had aposted a notice the night before saying they would be shut down for the day, but it appears not everyone saw the social media post.

The post explained that they weren't trying to take a political stand, but they explained that since all of their staff were immigrants, they couldn't take away their right to protest.

While some people were angry with the daycare, others posed on the daycare's Facebook page that they understood the daycare's decision.

Little Steps says on its website that it is a bilingual daycare center. The mission statement says they aim to "create a bi-cultural community of caring that families choose because they cannot imagine a better space for the daytime care of their most precious people."

