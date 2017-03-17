Parking Details for the USC Women's NCAA Tournament

(Photo: Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The University of South Carolina is hosting the first two rounds of the 2017 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament this weekend and fans should consider their parking options.

The first game starts at 5 p.m. today at the Colonial Life Arena with South Carolina taking on UNC-Asheville. Parking around the arena will be at a premium.

Consider these details when thinking about parking:

Parking passes for Lots A and B will be honored, although limited spaces are expected to be available due to student use for class right before game time. Limited parking will be available in Lots A and B for $10 cash.

For those who arrive before 5 p.m., you can park at Founders Park at the South Carolina Baseball Stadium. A shuttle will run from Founders Park to the Colonial Life Arena starting at 3:30 p.m.

The DOT Garage will not open for season pass holders until 5 p.m.

Passes for the 650 Lincoln and 650 Greene Street garages will be honored like usual.

A shuttle will run from the Pickens and Pendleton Street Garage to CLA starting two hours before game time and ending one hour after the second game. Parking is free in the garage, but it does cost $3 round-trip for the shuttle ride.

Discovery Garage will open late afternoon with limited parking spots for $10 cash.

City Garage at Park and Pendleton will be available, along with the Washington and Lincoln Street Garage.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to plan for congestion around the arena for tonight. Parking will go back to the normal basketball season parking plan for Sunday's contest.

All fans are also reminded that the Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the NCAA Tournament.

