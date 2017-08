(Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Fire Department (CFD) is on the scene of a cut natural gas line in the 1500 block of Bull Street.

Bull Street has been closed between Taylor and Hampton Streets, according to the Columbia Fire Department. There is no word on how long the street may be closed.

CFD says no injuries have been reported.

