Part of Forest Drive Blocked After Wreck

Forest Acres, SC (WLTX) - The busiest street in Forest Acres is partially closed following an accident Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the city of Forest Acres says a car hit a power pole where Forest Drive meets Atascadero Drive. The accident knocked out power to traffic lights in that area.

Crews are working to fix the line, but it may take until at least 2 p.m. to correct the problem.

Traffic along Forest Drive is being re-routed in that area.

