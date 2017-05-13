Part of River Drive Closed Due to Water Main Break

Columbia Police shut down part of River Drive following a water main break.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Columbia Police Department has shut down a portion of River Drive following a water main break on Saturday night.

The department tweeted around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night that a water main break at the 3800-block of River Drive caused officers to shut down the road between Pearl Street and Lucius Road.

Water main break at 3800 River Drive causing officers to close River b/w Pearl St. & Lucius Rd. Water division crews are on scene. pic.twitter.com/UYLrAuF8QF — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 14, 2017

Officers added that water division crews are on the scene.

There is no word on how long before the road will reopen.

