Part of River Drive Closed Due to Water Main Break

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Columbia Police Department has shut down a portion of River Drive following a water main break on Saturday night.
The department tweeted around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night that a water main break at the 3800-block of River Drive caused officers to shut down the road between Pearl Street and Lucius Road.
Officers added that water division crews are on the scene.
There is no word on how long before the road will reopen.
