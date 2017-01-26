Parts of West Columbia Under Boil Water Advisory

File (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images))

WEST COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) A water line break is the cause for a boil water advisory for customers in several areas of West Columbia.

People in the following areas are advised to boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Augusta Road from I-26 to Oak Drive

Orchard Drive

Derby Drive

War Admiral

Woodberry Road

Quinton Court

Favorite Court

Ice made from the water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes. This advisory will remain in effect until it is lifted. Anyone with questions regarding this advisory should contact customer service at 803-791-1880.

