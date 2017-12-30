Passenger Killed in Two Car Accident in Chapin

Chapin, SC (WLTX) -- The Lexington County Coroner has released the name of a person killed in a two car collision in Chapin Saturday night.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said 82-year-old Nelva S. Lindler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fisher said the accident happened at about 5:15 p.m. at Amicks Ferry Road and Lake Tide Drive. Lindler was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Amicks Ferry Road, which was struck in the side by a vehicle turning onto Lake Tide Drive.

Fisher said that Lindler was wearing a seatbelt. There is no word about the status of the drivers of the vehicles, or any additional passengers.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

