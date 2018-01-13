Pedestrian Dies in Aiken County Highway Collision, Troopers Say

Caution Tape (Photo: Getty Images/Flickr RF)

Aiken County, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Wednesday night.

Troopers say Gary Power hit a pedestrian with his vehicle as he was walking down Highway 78 outside Aiken at 8:07 p.m.

Power was driving a 2010 Ford pickup truck.

The pedestrian was transported to Aiken Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The collision is under investigation.

