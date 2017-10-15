Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by 3 Cars on I-26 West Sunday

(Photo: Associated Press)

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - I-26 West reopened shortly before 1 a.m. Monday morning, following a fatal accident involving three cars and a pedestrian Sunday evening, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

Trooper Judd Jones with S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) says the accident happened at 9:42 p.m. Sunday evening when three cars traveling west on I-26 hit a pedestrian in the roadway near mile marker 119. The pedestrian was killed.

Both the driver and a passenger in a four-door 2014 Ford vehicle were taken to Palmetto Richland with minor injuries, according to Jones. No one from the other two cars involved -- a 2006 Toyota and a 2012 Mazda -- was injured, says Jones. Jones says they were wearing seat belts.

All three lanes of I-26 West were closed and traffic was detoured for about three hours Sunday evening while SCHP investigated and the scene was cleared.

