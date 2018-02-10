Pedestrian Killed in Sumter County Hit-and-Run, Investigation Underway

Caution Tape (Photo: Getty Images/Flickr RF)

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

Troopers say an unknown vehicle struck a pedestrian then fled the scene on T.B. Wright Road near Scott Branch Road around 5:14 a.m.

The collision is under investigation. A description of the vehicle is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call SC Highway Patrol at 1-800-768-1501 or 803-896-9621.

