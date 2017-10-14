(Photo: Associated Press)

Bamberg County, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck north of Denmark Saturday night.

Lance Corporal Judd Jones said the incident happened at about 8:20 p.m. on US Highway 321, just north of Denmark. He said a pick-up truck was traveling south on the highway when it struck the pedestrian, who was in the roadway.

The driver of the pickup suffered no injuries.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.

