(WLTX) -- A pedestrian was killed Friday night, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Officers say they believe the person was unlawfully walking along the 4400 block of Leesburg road. They say the driver stopped and called 9-1-1 after hitting the male victim at around 10:00 p.m.

This incident remains under investigation by the department's traffic safety unit.

