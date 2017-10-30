Pedestrian Struck on Millwood Avenue

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - A pedestrian was struck by a car on Millwood Avenue Monday evening in what Columbia police are calling a 'serious collision.'
The accident happened in the 2400 block of Millwood Avenue, according to the Columbia Police Department.
We are awaiting additional details from the Columbia Police Department.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 19 for updates online, on air and on social media as they become available.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs