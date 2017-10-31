Jaywalking, Dark Clothing May Have Contributed to Fatal Pedestrian Accident, Say Police

(Photo: Columbia Police Department/Twitter)

A pedestrian struck by a car on Millwood Avenue Monday evening died from from the injuries she sustained in the accident, according to the Columbia Police Department (CPD).

Police say they responded to the accident in the 2400 block of Millwood Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday.

A preliminary investigation has determined a female driver was traveling westbound on Millwood Avenue toward Gervais Street when she hit the female pedestrian, according to CPD.

Officers say they believe the pedestrian was unlawfully crossing the roadway, or jaywalking, at the time by not crossing at the crosswalk. Officers also say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, which was a contributing factor to the incident.

Police say the driver called 9-1-1, but left the scene of the accident. She was later located and questioned on Hillmark Drive a short time later, according to police.

CPD's Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate the accident with the assistance of the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

The identify of the victim has not yet been released.

