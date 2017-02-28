Rep. Bill Herbkersman speaks on his Pension Bill (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- After debate on the House floor, the bill to reform the state's failing pension system, passed in second reading by a vote of 99-14.

The bill would increase and cap the state employee contribution rate at nine percent. The employer contribution rate would increase by two percentage points from its current 11.56 percent, until it hits 18.56 percent.

"This wasn't an easy decision for anybody, this affects three out of 10 South Carolinians," The bill's sponsor Rep. Bill Herbkersman said. "We had to take it seriously and we had to do some work, we couldn't kick that can down."

The bill would also restructure the current retirement board, taking the treasurer off and having him appoint a member instead.

It would also give staggered term limits to board members, as opposed to lifetime members.

"You have more people coming in and you just don't have the same people looking at the same problem," Herbkersman said. "As a committee, we decided that this wasn't going to be a bandaid, this wasn't going to be a scheme that we were going to try to pass through to everybody, this was going to be a fix that we're going to work on."

Lawmakers approved an amendment to scale back contributions once the system hits 85 percent funded. Herbkersman said it will take roughly 20 years to hit that mark.

However, by 2023, they are projected to be out of negative interest payments if this bill does become law.

