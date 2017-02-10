Pelion Man Shoots Brother, Charged With Attempted Murder

John David Burroughs

Pelion, SC (WLTX) A Pelion man is facing numerous charges after his brother suffered a gunshot wound Thursday night.

John David Burroughs, 41, is charged with attempted murder for shooting his brother. Other changes Burroughs is facing is unlawfully possessing a pistol, unlawfully possessing a sawed off shotgun, unlawfully possessing a weapon during a violent crime and unlawfully possessing body armor, according to detectives.

Sheriff Jay Koon said that Burroughs and his brother got into an argument that led to the shooting.

Burroughs was arrested a short time after the incident when a K-9 successfully tracked him to a location in a wooded area near his home.

He is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention center, his bond was set at $92,000.

